All set for Tiranga Rally today

Bahadurpura: The Bahadurpura MLA Moazam Khan on Thursday along with Corporators and officials of GHMC, HMWSSB, Fire Department, TSSPDCL, Traffic and Law & Order police inspected the arrangements for Tiranga Rally (Protest March) scheduled to organised by UMAC on Friday at Mir Alam Eidgah in Bahadurpura.



The rally will be organised after Friday prayers from Eidgah Mir Alam till Shastripuram main road (NH – 44) by United Muslim Action Committee (UMAC) as a form of protest against the CAA & NRC AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi who gave call for the programme instructed Bahadurpura and Rajendranagar constituency leaders to come up with better arrangements. "The Tiranga Rally is being organised by the UMAC begins after Friday prayers at Eidgah Mir Alam and progress towards Shastripuram. The Tiranga Rally also known as 'Save Constitution Rally,'" said the Committee.

Friday prayers to be observed at Eidgah

Moazam Khan and other officials inspected the Eidgah and its surrounding areas, and MLA instructed the concerned departments for the better arrangements. According to Moazam Khan, before the rally starts the Friday prayers will be offered in Eidgah, while the organisers will be ensuring proper arrangements are made including Toilets, drinking water, wazu (ablution), sanitation for all the roads connecting to the Eidgah for the protesters who will be gathered. Separate arrangements for the women are also being made in Eidgah and rally.

He requested the denizens to attend in large numbers and to maintain discipline, cleanliness of the roads and ensure that law and order situation is not affected during the protest march. He also visited several educational institutions and requested the administration to cooperate.

Party men impressing on people to rally

AIMIM MLAs, corporators and local leaders were seen inviting the denizens through social media apps to ensure their presence at the Tiranga Rally in large numbers and show their commitment to to defend the Constitution of India. "The protests on the January 10th, 25th and 30th are not by any party or one organisation. This is being done to save the soul of our country, the Constitution of India and pay tributes to the founding fathers of our country," reiterated Asaduddin Owaisi.

Traffic police has also released a traffic advisory on Wednesday in the areas Katedan, Aramghar, Mailardevpally, Shastripuram, Chandrayangutta, Attapur, Rajendranagar, Kishanbagh, Bahadurpura and surrounding areas.

According to UMAC schedule released for protesting against the CAA, NRC, apart from Tiranga Rally, another protest programme will be held at Charminar on January 25, where UMAC will be conducting public meeting and a Mushaira. While late night after 12 am a flag hoisting programme will be orgnised on occasion of Republic Day January 26.

While the third programme will be organised on January 30 (Day of Mahatma Gandhi's Assassination), where a silent protest will be conducted and a human chain will be formed from Oil Mill at MD Lines in Tolichowki to Bapu Ghat in Langar Houz.