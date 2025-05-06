Allu Aravind calls on Sandhya stampede victim Sri Tej

Hyderabad: Tollywood film producer Allu Aravind on Monday visited Sri Tej at a neuro rehabilitation centre in Hyderabad. The boy is recovering after being seriously injured in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premier of ‘Pushpa 2’ movie in December last year.

After the meeting with Sri Tej, Aravind inquired about his health conditions from the doctors at the rehabilitation centre. “Our entire family is waiting for Sri Tej to recover. It is very heartening to see that Sri Tej is recovering day by day,” the producer said in a statement.

Aravind expressed satisfaction with Sri Tej’s progress, stating that the boy is responding well to care. Previously, Aravind and the unit of ‘Pushpa 2’ donated Rs 2 crore for Sri Tej’s treatment.

The boy was discharged from KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad on April 29, after nearly five months of treatment. Doctors said he no longer requires respiratory support and has begun taking oral feeds. However, he remains on a liquid diet through a feeding pipe and has not regained full brain function or the ability to recognise family members.

He was moved out of the ICU two weeks ago and transferred to the rehabilitation centre for further neurological and physical therapy. Doctors have advised a minimum of 15 more days of rehab before he can return home.

The boy was injured during a stampede at the Sandhya Theatre at RTC X roads on December 4, 2024, when a large crowd gathered at Sandhya Theatre for the ‘Pushpa 2’ premiere featuring Allu Arjun. Sri Tej’s mother, Revathi, died of suffocation in the incident, while the boy was critically injured.