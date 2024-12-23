Allu Arjun refused to leave even after he was told of woman’s death

Hyderabad: Will Telangana police move the apex court challenging the interim bail granted to Allu Arjun in a stampede case on December 4 at Sandhya theatre, where 'Pushpa-2' was screened? A woman had lost her life, and her son is battling for life in a private hospital.

The possibility is not ruled out following the developments that had taken place in the last two days. Allu Arjun held a press conference on Saturday and said that he was unaware of the death of the woman and her child going into coma till the next day.

Following this, the police released a 10-minute video on Sunday clearly showing the happenings on the fateful day at Sandhya theatre. In the video, the actor was escorted out by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), and other officers, contradictory to his claim that he had left the spot shortly after his manager informed him about the overcrowding.

The video also shows him waving to his fans while going from Musheerabad Metro station to Sandhya theatre. The police said that the actor had refused to leave the theatre even after he was informed that a woman had died in the chaos outside the theatre where the premiere of his film Pushpa 2 was being held. Telangana DGP Jitender said the film personalities and all others should understand that safety and security of citizens are utmost important, and they should conduct themselves accordingly.

He was responding to a query on the issue of the death of a woman and certain comments by the actor Allu Arjun. He said the police have nothing personally against any individual but at the same time all should conduct themselves as responsible citizens of the state. “They are heroes in films. But in the streets, they should understand the problems of society. The promotion of a film is not as important as the safety of the citizens. Something wrong has happened. We all should understand that such incidents are not good for the safety and security of the citizens,” he said at a press meet in Karimnagar.

In Hyderabad, Commissioner of Police C V Anand refrained from commenting on the ongoing investigation. “I cannot say anything on the progress of the case as it is in the court. We have compiled a video.”

He said the actor had left only after he was told that they would have to act against him. He said the bouncers were seen pushing everyone, including the police. He warned them that if anyone touches the police, they will face severe action.

ACP Ramesh said: “I went inside the theatre, informed Allu Arjun about the stampede and asked him to leave the premises immediately. I also informed him that a woman had died, and a child was left critical. But he refused to leave. He left after the DCP told him that they will take legal action if he does not leave the place.”