Allu Arvind Thanks Government for Meeting, Assures Action on Preventing Incidents Like Sandhya Theater Tragedy

Hyderabad: Allu Arvind, a prominent Telugu film producer, expressed his gratitude towards the Telangana government for offering an opportunity to meet and discuss pressing industry issues. Speaking after a meeting with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and other government officials, Allu Arvind assured that efforts would be made to prevent incidents similar to the tragic Sandhya Theater stampede from happening in the future.

“Allu Arvind acknowledged the government's support and assured that necessary measures would be taken to ensure the safety and well-being of moviegoers, especially in crowded theaters during film screenings. He emphasized that the film industry must work together with the government to ensure such incidents are never repeated,” a statement from the producer read.

Expressing optimism about the future of the Telugu film industry, Allu Arvind stated, "Today is a momentous day for Telugu producers. With the government’s support, we are confident that we will be able to address these issues effectively."

He also highlighted the potential for Hyderabad to emerge as a world-class shooting destination, adding, "Hyderabad is rapidly becoming a global hub for filmmaking. We are committed to supporting the government’s vision to make the city a prime destination for international shoots and productions."

Allu Arvind concluded by reiterating the film industry's willingness to cooperate with the government, saying, “We are ready to collaborate and contribute to the growth of the industry while prioritizing the safety and welfare of the people.”