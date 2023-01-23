Amazon launches freight air services in India

To further enhance its transportation network and enhance its transportation network and enable faster delivery to customer, Amazon India on Monday launched its first Amazon Prime Air and it is first e-commerce company in India to introduce a dedicated air cargo network. Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology of Telangana was present at the induction ceremony.



Amazon is the first e-commerce company to partner with a third-party air carrier to provide a dedicated air cargo network, reaffirming its long term commitment to strengthen its transportation infrastructure in India Quikjet will use the aircraft to transport Amazon customer shipments to cities such as Hyderabad, Bangalore, Delhi and Mumbai. The launch of Amazon Air in India reinforces the company's commitment to continue building capacity to meet the needs of its customers and to grow its transportation network for faster deliveries.

Speaking on the launching ceremony, KTR, Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology of Telangana, said "Telangana offers a conducive environment for the development of multi-model connectivity and I take great pride of the fact that Hyderabad has emerged as a major hub for e-commerce distribution and supply chain activities. We have been working towards strengthening the state's air cargo infrastructure, and we welcome the launch of Amazon Air which we further assist in making Hyderabad a cargo hub for the country and will create additional employment opportunities in the state. My heartiest congratulations to the Amazon team on this milestone, and for taking a step forward to develop a strong and resilient infrastructure which is crucial for the country's economic growth,"

"Amazon Air comes to India at an important time. Over the last few years, we have taken many positive steps to build our fulfilment transportation and logistics infrastructure in the country. Our investment in Amazon Air will only further improve the delivery experience for our customers in India. Moreover, the launch will support over 1.1 million sellers in India, enabling growth for ancillary businesses such as transportation and aviation. This marks o very important step for our sellers and our customers, as well as a huge step forward for the aviation industry. We are celebrating a significant milestone in our global mission to transform the future of logistics," said Akhil Saxena, Vice President-Customer Fulfilment (APAC, MENA & LATAM) & WW Customer Service, Amazon.

Amazon Air was launched in 2016 in the U.S. and operates an air cargo network that has grown to include more than 110 aircraft and more than 70 destinations worldwide. Since the launch of Amazon Air, Amazon has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in air logistics capabilities and generated thousands of new jobs around the world. Amazon Air continues to expand globally to meet the needs of its growing customer base, while also investing in employment and environmentally-conscious solutions to power its network.