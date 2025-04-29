Amid severe heat conditions…EAPCET from today

Hyderabad: In view of scorching heat conditions, the EAPCET (Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) begins in the state from Tuesday.

Making elaborate arrangements for the peaceful conduct of the exams, the JNTUH has announced that candidates appearing for the test will not be allowed into the examination halls if they come late even by a minute.

Around 3.5 lakh students will be appearing for the entrance exam for agriculture and pharmacy stream, which is scheduled for April 29 and 30, while the engineering exam will be held from May 2 to 4. Both the tests will be conducted in two sessions - 9 am to 12 noon, and 3 pm to 6 pm. Engineering exam is being conducted at 124 centres and the agricultural and pharmacy test will be held at 112 centres.

A senior officer of JNTUH said, “All arrangements have been made for the peaceful conduct of the exam. The examination centres' gates will be opened at 7.30 am for morning session and 1.30 pm for afternoon session. No student will be allowed if they are late even by a minute.

If students reach the centre at the beginning of exam time at 9 am or 3 pm, they will lose crucial time for their identity check, mainly the verification of hall tickets and other identity proofs.

The university authorities appealed to the students to reach the examination centre well in advance to complete the verification of identity proofs for which elaborate arrangements have been made at the entrance of the centres.

For the first time, a Quick Response (QR) code was printed on the hall tickets. The code can be scanned on a smartphone and linked with Google Maps to identify the examination centre route map easily.

To beat the heat at the examination centres, officials said that drinking water facility, adequate fan facility and first aid kit including ORS pockets will be made available to provide emergency medical help in case students fell sick.