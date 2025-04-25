  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Amit Shah assured safe return of South tourists from Kashmir: Kishan

Amit Shah assured safe return of South tourists from Kashmir: Kishan
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy addressed the issue of tourists from South India in a conversation with Union Home...

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy addressed the issue of tourists from South India in a conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Late on Thursday, Kishan Reddy shared on his social media account ‘X,’ that he had discussed with the Home Minister the distress experienced by tourists from the Southern States due to the recent attack.

“Hon’ble HM has assured full support and assistance to the tourists to return safely to their respective places following the unfortunate incident”,he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick