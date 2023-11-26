Live
Just In
Amit Shah calls for end to KCR’s rule
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a massive gathering in Choutuppal on Saturday, rallying support for BJP Assembly candidate Chalamalla Krishna Reddy in Munugode
Choutuppal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a massive gathering in Choutuppal on Saturday, rallying support for BJP Assembly candidate Chalamalla Krishna Reddy in Munugode. During the event, Shah cautioned the public against endorsing the Congress party, asserting that voting for Congress candidates would lead to them being beholden to KCR after winning as MLAs.
Shah passionately urged the crowd to reject the allegedly corrupt KCR government in Telangana, drawing attention to what he called “family rule” by KCR and KTR in the State. He emphasised the need to end the BRS party’s governance, accusing them of significant financial misconduct running into thousands of crores of rupees.
The Home Minister expressed confidence in the BJP government’s potential return for the third term at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Shah asserted that a saffron government in Telangana would foster development across all sectors.