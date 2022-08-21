Amit Shah to meet Jr NTR for lunch in Hyd

Hyderabad: The trip to Telangana by Union Home Minister Amit Shah took an unexpected turn. It is reported that Amit Shah will meet Junior NTR for lunch. Actor Jr. NTR of RRR fame will attend lunch at Amit Shah's invitation. The scheduled meeting time is for 15 minutes.

According to sources, the Union Home Minister recently watched the film RRR, which stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in key roles. It is reported that the Union Home Minister enjoyed the actor's performance and asked Tarak to join him for lunch. This unexpected turn has caught the attention of both the political elite and the cinematic community.