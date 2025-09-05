Amor Hospitals performs rare spine and thyroid surgery in Hyderabad

Amor Hospitals, Hyderabad, achieved a landmark medical feat by performing a rare combined surgery on 60-year-old Eswar Rao, involving D9–L3 spinal decompression with D11 tumour excision and total thyroidectomy for stage IV thyroid cancer.

The complex procedure required seamless coordination among orthopedic, neurosurgery, and surgical oncology teams, addressing spinal cord compression and thyroid cancer simultaneously.

Led by Dr. Kishore B. Reddy, with Dr. Mujahid and Drs. Poojitha & Kalyan, the surgery successfully relieved spinal pressure, stabilized the spine, and removed the cancer. The patient is recovering well, highlighting Amor Hospitals’ expertise in advanced multidisciplinary care and life-saving interventions.