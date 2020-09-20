Amputated human leg found in drain in Hyderabad

In a shocking incident, an amputated human leg has been found in a drain at Champapet in Hyderabad on Saturday evening. Panic spread among the residents of Reddy colony in Champapet when they saw the left leg of a human floating in the overflowing drain.

The Saidabad police were informed on the issue who rushed to the spot and sent the amputated leg to Osmania General Hospital.

According to the colony residents, the colony has been flooded with the rainwater after the downpour and amputated leg of human has been noticed in the drain. The chopped part of the body is believed to be of a 50-year-old person.

The police suspected that the body part might have been amputated as a part of surgery and have been tossed away in the drain by the nearby hospitals. SI Venkateshwarlu registered a case and launched an investigation.

The incident came as a shocker to the public a day after the death of a 12-year-old girl who died after falling into a drain at Neredmet. Her body was washed away in the drain and found in a stream.