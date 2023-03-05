AMS School celebrates Graduation Day

Hyderabad: AMS School of Informatics organised Graduation Day for 2020-2023 batch and also alumni meet on Saturday.

Prof V Sudha of Osmania University was the chief guest. Prof K.Vijayalakshmi, Director, AMSSOI, welcomed the gathering. Addressing the passed out students Prof Sudha advised the students how they should be strong in analytical, interpersonal, budgeting, soft skills and domain knowledge to build their career. She also gave a lot of inputs on Job openings.

Alumni from 2015 to 2022 present on the occasion shared their experiences. Chairman Justice L. Narasimha Reddy and Secretary Y. Satyanarayana Rao graced the occasion.