Andhra Pradesh's political arch rival stete-a-tete

RANGAREDDY: In a rare moment, two belligerent political arch rivals Chandrababu Naidu and Vijay Sai Reddy were captured together. The duo sat next to each other and struck a conversation at TarakaRatna'sresidence at Mokila in front of his mortal remains, where all the family members, friends, and industry persons were visiting to offer their condolences. Later, Vijay Sai Reddy also had a conversation with actors JR NTR and Kalyan Ram.

According to the information, Vijay Sai Reddy has a very close association with TarakaRatna's wife,Alekhya Reddy.

She is the daughter of Vijay Sai Reddy's wife, Sunanda's younger sister. On the other hand, Chandrababu Naidu is related to TarakaRatna as Nara Bhuvaneswari's brother's son. So, both Chandra Babu Naidu and Vijay Sai Reddy have a direct relationship with TarakaRatna.