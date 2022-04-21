Angry Tamilisai seeks report

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has taken serious note of the reports that irregularities have been taken place in the filling up of medical PG (postgraduate) seats in the recognised medical colleges in the state. The Governor has also expressed concern over the recent incidents of gangrapes, suicides, etc in the state.

Tamilisai has instructed officials of the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences to submit a report on the allegations of sale of PG seats.

There were reports that some private medical colleges were allegedly blocking PG seats through management quota with an active support of university authorities and selling each PG medical seat at Rs 1 crore. The colleges were blocking the seats in the name of students who secured good rank in other states and sell them to others by collecting huge amounts.

The university did not take any action despite the issue of blockingof the PG seats in many private medical colleges came to light recently. The government was also maintaining silence on the entire episode which created uncertainty among medical students.

"Governor sought a report from the university authorities and an action will be initiated based on it soon," Raj Bhavan officials said.

Tamilisai also asked the police department to furnish the probe report in mother and son suicide case in which a group of TRS leaders was allegedly involved in Kamareddy district. She also expressed concern over the suicide of a BJP leader in Khammam district and the rape of a woman by a TRS leader's son in Suryapet district that hit the headlines in the recent times.