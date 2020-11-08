Another film city planned on Hyderabad outskirts

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, which is being touted as a global city, will soon have another film city with international standards on the city outskirts. The proposed film city will come up in an area of 1,500 to 2,000 acres and the government would be allotting land for the project. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during his meeting with bigwigs from Telugu film industry, which included actors Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna, said that a delegation of film personalities should visit the film city in Bulgaria and come up with proposals and plans for the proposed film city here.

The Chief Minister said that wonderful facilities can be created here for the film shootings and all other film-making activities. He said plots will be allocated to the film production companies to set up studios with the state-of-the-art technologies and to suit future needs. "Provision will be created at the proposed film city for an airstrip. All other infrastructure facilities will be provided," KCR said.

In Telangana state, there are about 10 lakh people who are either directly or indirectly dependent on the film industry. Due to the cancellation of shootings and closure of theatres following Covid-19 pandemic, these workers had lost their livelihood. Hence the Chief Minister said that the industry should now see that the theatres were re-opened, and shootings resume while following the health protocols. Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna assured KCR that they would do so.