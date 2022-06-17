Anti-Agnipath agitations indicates unemployment crisis, flays KTR

Hyderabad : Amid the protests against the Centre's new ' Agnipath' scheme for recruitment of defence personnel creating Hungama and chaos in several parts of the country, IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday stated that the agitation indicates the unemployment problem in the country.





The violent protests against #AgniveerScheme is an eye-opener & acute indicator of the magnitude of unemployment crisis in the country



Pehle Desh ke Kisan Ke Saath खिलवाड़ Aur Ab Desh ke Jawan Ke Saath खिलवाड़



From One Rank - One Pension to proposed No Rank - No Pension! — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 17, 2022





"The violent protests against #AgniveerScheme is an eye-opener & acute indicator of the magnitude of unemployment crisis in the country Pehle Desh ke Kisan Ke Saath ??????? Aur Ab Desh ke Jawan Ke Saath ??????? From One Rank – One Pension to proposed No Rank – No Pension!," tweeted KTR.

It is to mention here, the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday unveiled the Agnipath scheme which is a pan-India merit-based recruitment scheme for enrolling soldiers, airmen and sailors. Under the scheme, young persons will be provided an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as "Agniveer" for a period of four years, including training period.