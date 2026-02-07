GI tag sought for Lakshmigaripalli Raja–Rani wooden dolls

Madanapalle: Anapplication has been filed with the Chennai Geographical Indications (GI) Registry seeking a GI tag for the centuries-old Raja–Rani wooden dolls of Lakshmigaripalli in Tirupati district.

Dr C Yuvaraj, Vice-Chancellor of MITS Deemed to be University, said the application was facilitated by the MITS Intellectual Property Facilitation Center (MITS-IPFC), Madanapalle, highlighting the dolls’ cultural significance across South India.

Crafted from sandalwood and other woods, the dolls are traditionally gifted to brides and are primarily produced in the Settigunta area of the district.

The GI application has been filed in the name of the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Artistic Wooden Toys Workers Industrial Co-operative Society, with MITS founder and Chancellor Dr N Vijaya Bhaskar Choudary commending the efforts of the MITS-IPFC and R&D team.