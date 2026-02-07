Rs 236 cr sanctioned for drinking and drainage works: Kotamreddy

Nellore: Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy on Friday said that government has sanctioned Rs 236 crores for drinking water and drainage works purpose in the constituency.

The MLA addressed a press conference at his office in the city here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that apart from the sanctioned funds, Rs 125 crores will spent for construction of drinking water pipelines for 200km distance and water tanks at 41st Division (Parameswari Nagar), 30th Division (YSR Nagar) and 30th Division (Ambapuram).

The MLA said that it was proposed to construct drainage for 51km distance with Rs 111 crores in the constituency.

He said that tenders were already completed for proposed works and works would be executed very soon. He said that these two works would turn beneficial to the poor and middle classes and migrants emerged from merged villages and other areas in the district living in the Nellore Rural Constituency. While saying that for the last two years coalition government has already sanctioned Rs 370 crores for various developmental activities of which about 70 per cent of them were already remaining under progress in various stages.

The MLA said that despite present coalition government sanctioned Rs 606 crores for the last two years Kotamreddy opined that it will require more funds because Nellore rural constituency witnessing vast migration from across the district. The MLA has thanked the Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Municipal Administration Minister Ponguru Narayana of their initiative in sanctioning funds in a big way.