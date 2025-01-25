Anti-narcotics cell ‘Niramaya Tarang’ launched

Hyderabad: To fight drug abuse, the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE), Hyderabad, on Friday launched its official anti-narcotics cell, ‘Niramaya Tarang’ on the campus. The logo was unveiled which symbolises the university’s resolve to foster a drug-free environment. ‘Niramaya’, a Sanskrit word, signifies being free from illness and impurity, while ‘Tarang’ represents the ripple effect of positive change. Together, the logo conveys the vision of creating a healthier, safer and more aware society.

P Sai Chaitanya, SP, Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau, and other dignitaries unveiled the logo. Dr S Vijayalakshmi, registrar, Col. S.P. Viswanath, director, administration, V Madhusudan Rao, joint registrar, Dr Venugopal Rao, director-IBS, C Harish Chandra Reddy, DSP TANB, were present.

The event included the launch of a brochure, which showcased the impactful activities undertaken by the Niramaya Tarang cell over the past three months. The brochure reflects the institution’s dedication to promoting student welfare and its relentless efforts to address the dangers of drug abuse through awareness campaigns, outreach programmes, and collaborative initiatives.

A short video was also played highlighting the initiatives and future plans of the anti-narcotics cell, followed by a moving Nukkad Natak performed by IFHE Anti –Narcotic Cell students. The play shed light on the harsh realities of drug abuse and the importance of collective action in building a drug-free society.

Sai Chaitanya shared insights into his work and strategies for tackling drug-related challenges, encouraging students and faculty to play an active role in this mission.