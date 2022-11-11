Anti-PM posters, flexies pop up in Hyd, Karimnagar

Hyderabad: Two days before the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the State, posters surfaced in the capital and also in Karimnagar stating 'Modi No Entry to Telangana' even as the students' union and Singareni unions have given a bandh call to protest the visit.

The posters have come up in the name of 'Telangana Cheneta Youth Force', which has demanded rolling back the 5 per cent GST imposed by the Centre on handloom products. The posters were seen at Jubilee Hills check- post, Hitec City, Punjagutta and several places in Karimnagar district, where Modi would be visiting on Saturday. The flexi war between the TRS and the BJP leaders has created political heat in the State.

The TRS has utilised every opportunity to target the PM during his visit. During Modi's visit to the city for the BJP's national executive committee meeting in July this year, there were similar posters here.

At some places, some people were seen at petrol pumps and railway stations with placards like 'We only rob banks. You rob the whole nation'. They were dressed in red jumpsuits and wearing masks based on popular Spanish crime drama Money Heist. This was against the BJP Telangana leaders taking up campaign of 'Salu dora selavu dora'. The TRS had countered stating 'salu Modi, sampaku Modi'.

The PM is slated to dedicate the Ramagundam Fertilizer Factory (RFCL) to the nation on Saturday. He would also be addressing a public meeting at the venue the same day. Meanwhile, there were protests at Singareni in Ramagundam on Thursday. The Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS), the trade union of coal mine workers affiliated to TRS, protested. The coal mine workers wore black badges and shouted slogans 'Modi go back'.

They said they would continue the protest on November 11 and 12. The workers said they were against privatisation of coal mines, disinvestment in Coal India, repeal of labour laws and implementation of new labour codes.