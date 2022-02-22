AP minister Goutham Reddy mortal remains shifted from Hyderabad to Nellore

Andhra Pradesh minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy mortal remains were shifted to Nellore in an army helicopter from Begumpet airport. The body will be kept at Nellore camp office for the people to pay last respects. The family members of Goutham Reddy will conduct his last rites today.



It is known that minister of IT and Industries of Andhra Pradesh Mekapati Goutham Reddy breathed his last on Monday morning in a hospital in Hyderabad where he was admitted after suffering a heart stroke. The family members of the minister shifted his mortal remains to Nellore.



The last rites will be held near Merits Engineering College in Udayagiri today. On the other hand, Goutham Reddy's son Krishnarjuna Reddy has already left for India from US on learning his father's death.



Minister Anil Kumar is overseeing the funeral arrangements at the college.