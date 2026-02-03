Apollo–Leicester Summit on AI careers

Dr Vinod Bhat (extreme Left), Vice Chancellor - The Apollo University, sharing his thoughts at the one-day education summit themed ‘Apollo–Leicester Education Summit 2026’ with the theme ‘Global Careers in the Age of AI”, hosted by the Apollo University and the University of Leicester, UK, in Hyderabad on Monday. (L-R) Karthik Anand Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Knowledge; V Sivaramakrishnan, CEO, Apollo Knowledge; Prof Henrietta O’Connor, Provost & Deputy Vice-Chancellor, University of Leicester & Martyn Edwards, Director of External Relations, University of Leicester, look on.