Apprenticeship training in BDL

Hyderabad: Bharat Dynamics limited (BDL), Bhanur, Sangareddy district, is inviting applications from candidates for apprenticeship training. The duration is one year, and the number of posts are 117. The trades are – Fitter, electronics mechanic, machinist (c), machinist (g), welder, mechanic (diesel), electrician, Turner, COPA, Plumber, Carpenter, R-AC and LAPC. The eligibility is a pass in Class X along with a pass in relevant trade in ITI.

Age must be between 14 to 30 years as on 31.10.2024. The selection is on the basis of marks in the qualifying exam and rule of reservation. Applications can be submitted online, and the last date is today. For details, visit https://bdl-india.in/.