Archakas across state elated over govt steps

Hyderabad: Temples Protection Movement convenor and Hereditary Archaka of Chilkur Balaji Temple CS Rangarajan appreciated the targeted initiatives of the Telangana Government with regards to welfare of Archakas and Temple Employees of rural temples which have been long pending for over 17 years.

Rangarajan said that Archakas and Temple employees across Telangana were welcoming the initiatives of the government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy towards Archaka welfare fund trust. Setting up of the full fledged Trust was long pending after the State Bifurcation in 2014. Even the Archaka and Temple Employees Welfare Trust of undivided AP was established in 1997 after the Supreme Court Judgement on Archakas with the same objectives had not been completely implemented. Rangarajan said that the Endowments Minister Konda Surekha has fulfilled a long-standing aspiration of Archakas (temple priests) and employees across Telangana by establishing a dedicated welfare fund. This initiative aims to provide crucial support to those who have diligently served in temples for extended periods.

On Monday, Endowment Minister Konda Surekha, joined by Endowment Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyar, Director Venkata Rao, and other officials, announced Archakas and Employees Welfare Fund. Konda Surekha explained that the government had made a significant decision benefiting these vital members of the temple community. She confirmed that approximately 13,700 priests and other staff working in temples up to the Assistant Commissioner level under the Endowments Department would receive assistance through this new welfare trust.

The fund would provide posthumous or retirement gratuity to Archakas and other employees. Importantly, gratuity will now be paid posthumously to priests under the Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme.

Furthermore, ex gratia payments upon death and funeral expenses would also be covered by this fund. Beyond these provisions, the fund will offer various forms of financial assistance, including medical reimbursement, support for marriage ceremonies, Upanayana Sanskaram, house construction, purchase and repair, education, and aid for disabled employees unable to perform their duties.