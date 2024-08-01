Archakas urge govt for granting hereditary rights to their service

Hyderabad: Hundreds of hereditary archakas from different regions of Telangana assembled to chalk out the plan of action to solve their long pending demands like implementing the amended legislation 30 of 87.

The amended legislation restored the hereditary rights of service to the deities. Telangana Inamdar Archaka Samakhya had arranged this meeting inviting archakas from major temples in which the hereditary system of archakatvam is in place.

A Atreya Babu, president of AP Archaka Samakhya briefed the gathering as to how the Amended Act was implemented through GO Ms 439 0f 2019.

Every speaker appreciated the efforts of Dr MV Soundararajan who single handedly led the movement to amend the draconian endowments legislation of 30/87. C S Rangarajan briefed the efforts taken to meet the Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and the assurances of implementation of the same.

A draft GO with requirements for Telangana region has been prepared and it will be submitted to CM A Revanth Reddy shortly. An adhoc committee to work towards getting the demands of Inamdar Archakas like restoring their names in enjoyer columns of pattadar pass books and making them eligible for rythu bandhu are a few of the many demands of hereditary archakas.