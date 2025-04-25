ARK Reflections IAS Celebrates 25 UPSC Ranks

ARK Reflections IAS Academy, Hyderabad, proudly announces the success of 25 students in the UPSC CSE 2024, including five in the top 100 ranks. With standout performers like Banna Venkatesh, Ravula Jayasimha Reddy (AIR 46), and Preethi A C (AIR 263), the academy's commitment to nurturing civil servants is evident.

Chairman Gummi Ram Reddy and Director Madhu Sudhan Reddy aim to produce 100 IAS/IPS officers by 2030. At a press conference, top rankers credited personalised mentorship and academy support for their success. ARK Reflections continues to inspire aspirants nationwide through its focused guidance and excellence.