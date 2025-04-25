Live
- TGSWREIS Opens Intermediate First-Year Admissions for 2025–26 in 239 Residential Colleges
- KSRTC Contract Conductor Arrested After Video Shows Harassment of Woman Passenger
- Adobe Expands Firefly AI With New Image Generators and Creative Tools
- BIS Seizes ₹2.5 Crore Worth of Non-Compliant Products; Educates E-Commerce Warehouse Staff
- India’s passenger vehicle volume to scale fresh high in FY26, utility cars to lead
- Net services suspended in parts of Rajasthan's Jhalawar after wedding murder violence
- Another fire breaks out at Satavahana University in Karimnagar
- High tension at Telangana–Chhattisgarh border as security forces advance into Maoist strongholds
- Sri Gururaja English medium students excel in SSC results
- AIMIM secures victory in Hyderabad MLC election with 63 votes
ARK Reflections IAS Celebrates 25 UPSC Ranks
Highlights
ARK Reflections IAS Academy, Hyderabad, proudly announces the success of 25 students in the UPSC CSE 2024, including five in the top 100 ranks. With standout performers like Banna Venkatesh, Ravula Jayasimha Reddy (AIR 46), and Preethi A C (AIR 263), the academy's commitment to nurturing civil servants is evident.
Chairman Gummi Ram Reddy and Director Madhu Sudhan Reddy aim to produce 100 IAS/IPS officers by 2030. At a press conference, top rankers credited personalised mentorship and academy support for their success. ARK Reflections continues to inspire aspirants nationwide through its focused guidance and excellence.
