Army’s top med services official visits Military Hosp in Sec’bad

Hyderabad: On July 30, 2025, Lieutenant General Sadhna S Nair, AVSM, VSM, the Director General of Medical Services (Army) and Senior Colonel Commandant of the Army Medical Corps, conducted a comprehensive visit to the Military Hospital in Secunderabad. This visit reaffirmed her commitment to advancing operational excellence and innovation in military healthcare.

Brigadier Vishal Vir Sharma, SM, Commandant of the hospital, welcomed the General Officer and provided detailed briefings on clinical services, strategic readiness, infrastructure capabilities, and the hospital’s vital role in the Dakshin Bharat Area.

Lieutenant General Nair began her inspection at the Cath Lab, where she observed advanced cardiac interventions and emergency preparedness protocols. She commended the clinical team for maintaining exemplary standards and for their swift response mechanisms in high-risk situations.

At the MRI Centre, she reviewed the deployment of high-resolution imaging systems that enhance cross-disciplinary diagnostic accuracy. These improved capabilities were recognised as crucial for effectively managing complex clinical scenarios. During her tour of the Birthing Centre, she engaged with medical personnel about integrating patient-friendly facilities and reinforced the importance of obstetric support. She praised the upgraded neonatal monitoring and postnatal care, highlighting their positive impact on health outcomes.

The DGMS evaluated the newly operational Laboratory Information System (LIS), which streamlines diagnostics, reduces processing delays, and minimises errors. She emphasised how this system enhances clinical decision-making and service delivery.

Lieutenant General Nair also held interactive sessions with medical and support staff to encourage continuous feedback, collaboration, and innovation. She acknowledged the hospital’s resilience and adaptability in the face of increasing healthcare demands.

After touring the Military Hospital, the General Officer proceeded to the 454 Field Hospital, where she received briefings from the Commanding Officers of both the 354 and 454 Field Hospitals. Discussions centred around operational readiness, deployment logistics, and medical support in dynamic field environments.

Lieutenant General Sadhna S Nair praised the dedication of all personnel within Army Medical Corps establishments, encouraging a sustained focus on patient-centric care, technological integration, and mission-driven service excellence.