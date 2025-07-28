  • Menu
Artiste delivers solo debut performance in Kuchipudi

Priyanka Josyula, Kuchipudi Debut, Rangapravesam, Classical Dance, Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society, Hyderabad Cultural EventsHyderabad: Artiste Priyanka Josyula made a historic solo debut as a Kuchipudi dancer, the first from Singapore to do so, at CESS Auditorium, Ameerpet on Saturday.

The full‐length solo performance signifies the culmination of years of rigorous training and dedication under the tutelage of Guru Dr Nishitha Yabaji at Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society (SIFA), Singapore.

Rangapravesam, which translates to “ascending the stage” in Sanskrit, is a revered tradition in Kuchipudi, an ancient classical dance form originating from Andhra Pradesh. It marks a dancer’s formal debut, showcasing his / her mastery of technique, emotive expression (abhinaya), and the intricate storytelling inherent to Kuchipudi.

Priyanka has been immersed in the art of Kuchipudi since the age of 7, delving deep into the theoretical and practical aspects of the dance.

