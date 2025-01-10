Arvind Kumar appears before ED in Formula-E case

Hyderabad: Former municipal administration and urban development department special chief secretary Arvind Kumar on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Formula-E case.

The senior IAS reached the ED regional office around 11 am on Thursday. The IAS official already appeared before ACB and the probing agency recorded the official’s statement in the case recently. The ED was conducting the probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on the FIR filed by the ACB.

The Central agency is investigating into possible violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Former chief engineer of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) BLN Reddy appeared before the ED on Wednesday and the ED officials grilled him for nine hours.