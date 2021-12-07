As Paddy Procurement Issue Boils: TRS MPs may quit Rajya Sabha in protest

Hyderabad: In a sudden development, the TRS has asked all its MPs to announce the boycott of remaining part of the winter session of Parliament and return to Hyderabad. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is scheduled to have a meeting with them on Wednesday. This has given rise to speculations that the stage is set for a new political drama which may even lead the TRS chief asking party's Rajya Sabha MPs to resign.

While announcing the boycott of Parliament on Tuesday, Leader of TRS Parliamentary Party K Keshava Rao said despite their continued protests, the Centre had not responded favourably in regard to their demand for paddy procurement. Sources in the party said the TRS is likely to take a large number of farmers to New Delhi and stage a dharna in the national capital and is likely to announce the resignation of MPs at Delhi dharna.

Leaders said that the TRS leadership wanted to take the ongoing fight against the Centre to the next level by holding a dharna and rallies in Delhi. One of the seven Rajya Sabha members, B Prakash, had resigned recently as he was nominated as MLC. Another MP D Srinivas has staying away from party activities. All the five MPs – K Keshava Rao, KR Suresh Reddy, Captain Laxmikantha Rao, B Lingaiah Yadav and J Santhosh Kumar are likely to resign extending their support and solidarity with the farmers of the state.

Not scared: Kishan Reddy

Meanwhile, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said the Centre was not scared of such tactics by the TRS. If there are problems with the Centre, the Chief Minister should talk to the Union ministers concerned and try to resolve them amicably. The Union minister had stated in Parliament the exact position and how the state had not fulfilled its obligation towards FCI. He felt that this was another political drama.