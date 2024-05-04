Asad laps up 'shayari' with Dakhni dialect, wows crowds

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is famous for its unique slang. During the election season here, people say ‘kya baigan ke baatan karra miya ine’, if they do not understand the political leader’s promise during their canvassing and use ‘zabardast’, ‘kirak’, ‘maut daldinge’ to praise them, as it is their own typical dialect which lends naturally to humour.

For the last couple of days, during his campaigning, AIMIM chief and sitting MP of Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi was seen using Deccani (Dakhni) dialects, Deccani shayari (poetry), especially the Mazahiya shayari (humorous poetry) of Hyderabad’s famous Shabbir Khan’s (Hari Singh) ‘Hau Re…’, Himayatullah’s ‘Kya hai ki, Kya nai ki…’ and Ghouse Mohiuddin Khamakha’s ‘Nai bole to sunte nai…’ and targeting BJP and Sangh Parivar during his public meetings in Old city.

The dialect of Hyderabad is full of candid and colourful expressions which evoke laughter. No other words can capture the uniqueness of this slang and it is an important part of its charm. In the Old City, humour plays an important role in everyday conversations, and to make the voters understand about the BJP’s and RSS’ ideology, Asad was seen explaining to them with sarcasm using Dakhni poetry. And the audience attending the public meeting especially the elderly were seen enjoying the shayari.

On Thursday night at Malakpet, Asad spoke against BJP leaders, by reading Hari Singh’s shayari targeting PM Modi, ‘Amma Bawa ko bhulgaya, Hau re…’ (forget mom dad, is it), ‘Saari Janta ko haula banara, Hindu Musalman me ladara, Hau re…’ (fooling all people and diving Hindu-Muslims, is it), ‘shaadi karke biwi ku bhulgaya, Hau re…’ (after marriage, you forgot your wife, is it), ‘NRC bolke humaku darata, Hau re…’ (you make Muslims fear in the name of NRC, is it), ‘Mangalasutr ki jhuti afwah udata, gareeb logon ka mazak udhata, Hau re…’ (making Hindus fear by making false rumours on their Mangala sutra, making fun of poor, is it).

Continuing his speech, he read out the Himayatullah’s shayari, saying, ‘Electoral bond se crore leliye phir bolre khane nai dunga, kya hai ki kya nai ki…’ and ‘Muslim ko ghuspetiya bolunga, lekin Saudi me habibi se gale lagunga, kya hai ki kya nai ki…’ Asad first started using Dakhni dialect on Wednesday in Karwan with Hyderabad’s famous Ghouse Mohiuddin Khamakha’s ‘Nai bole to sunte nai…’

Asad lines were a sarcastic reference to the BJP and RSS agenda for renaming Hyderabad’s name. Asad said ‘Hyderabad ka naam badal ke Bhagyanagar rakhte kate, Baap ki jaagir kaiku samajhre, Nai bole to sunte nai…’ (you talk of renaming Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar, do you think it your father’s property, you just don’t listen),” he continued amid loud cheers.

‘Musalmaan aurton ki jhooti fikar hai, Rozaana aurton pe zulum karre, Nai bole to sunte nai…’ (You fake concern for Muslim women, everyday there are atrocities against women, you just don’t listen).

‘Karne ke jo kama hai, woh jaise ke waise hai, Nai karne ke kama karre, Nai bole to sunte nai…’ (The things that needed to get done, remain the way they are, the things that you need not be doing you do, you just don’t listen),” said Asad to a roaring response from the crowds.