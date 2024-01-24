Asad lays foundation stone for new building of Azampura govt school

Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the new building of the Government High School, Urdu Medium, in Azampura on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Charminar MLA Mir Zulfeqar Ali, MLC Riyaz-ul-Hasan Effendi, and others.



The new building is being constructed from the MPLAD's funds, with an estimated cost of Rs 1.68 crore. As a part of road widening in an area, the school had to give up 20 feet of its old building for road widening in the area.

Asad is determined to convert the school into a junior and degree college and has requested the support of the Telangana government. He will also make use of his MPLADS fund to ensure the development of the government school. “There is enough space in this area to develop a degree college,” said Asaduddin Owaisi.