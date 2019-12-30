AskKTR trends at top on Twitter

Hyderabad: The Prajavaani was conducted by the Minister of MA&UA, Industries and IT&C, on Sunday, where he interacted with people either asking him questions or sharing their problems.

The minister in a tweet mentioned "It's been a while since we interacted. Let's do a year-end #AskKTR today at 4 pm IST I look forward to seeing you at 4 pm." After which the users took twitter by storm with thousands of requests, complaints, wishes, and suggestions the hashtag was seen trending at No.1 in Hyderabad trends with more than 8,445 tweets across state.