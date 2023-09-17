Aspired to become police officer, woman ends life due to in-law’s pressure

Hyderabad: A woman who wanted to become a police officer achieved her goal. Recently she was also selected for constable job. But the happiness did not last long as the woman was asked to not to join duty by the in-laws and with this the woman reportedly committed suicide. This atrocity came to light in Medak district on Friday.

According to the police, Kalyani, daughter of Martha Rajaiah of Mallareddypalli village of Veenavanka mandal of Karimnagar district, got married to Karu Harish of Gatlamalayala village of Nangunur mandal of Medak district four months ago.

Kalyani did her MBA and she aspired to becomea police officer. Kalyani qualified for the constable job after clearing the police exams recently.

However, her husband Harish, aunt Ramana and brother-in-law Srihari believed to have pressurised her not to do the police job. Unable to bear their behavior, Kalyani committed suicide by hanging herself from a fan at home on Friday night.

Kalyani’s father complained to the police saying that in-law's harassment is a reason behind her suicide. Police registered a case and started investigation.