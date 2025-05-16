Assam aims to become an energy self-sufficient state: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati / Hyderabad: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the Thermal Power Plant site at Chirakuta, Charuwa Bakra, Bilasipara (Dhubri) has the potential to create 10,000 jobs once it is completed.

During his visit to the proposed power park (“Energy Park”) in the Rakshasini region of the district, as part of his tour of Goalpara, he reviewed the land area and other key aspects of the project, directing officials to expedite its progress.

While addressing the media in Goalpara, he mentioned that the construction of the Goalpara Medical College can commence this year. He discussed the necessary land acquisition for the project and reiterated the plans for the proposed thermal power plant. He expressed confidence that Assam will become a leading destination for health services within a few years and mentioned plans to build medical colleges across all districts to strengthen healthcare in the state.

“Today, I visited the site of the upcoming Goalpara Medical College & Hospital and reviewed its plans,” he said.

Furthermore, he highlighted the issue of encroachments in the forest area of Goalpara, emphasising the need for Napier grass plantation to mitigate human-elephant conflicts. Regarding the Energy Park project, he elaborated on the potential for job creation through the Thermal Power Plant, from construction to full operation. Assam aims to become energy self-sufficient through enhanced power generation. Establishing new thermal power plants is a step in this direction,” he added.

Dr Sarma noted that the new power project is being developed on approximately 2,500 acres, which is well-connected by road and rail and is close to the Gaurang River for hydro needs. He stated, “The project is set to generate 10,000 jobs post-operation and employ 25,000 workers during construction.”