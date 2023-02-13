Assembly adjourned sine-die; no CAG report this time

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine-die after the passing of the Appropriation Bill on Sunday. This is probably the shortest budget session of the Assembly so far, with just seven working days. The session commenced on February 3, 2023, and the Budget was presented on February 6, 2023.

There were seven working days, and members had discussions for 56.25 hours. There were 41 speeches, adopted one resolution, and passed five bills during the session. There were 38 questions answered, 78 supplementary questions. The ministers spoke for 30 hours, including 2.30 hours by the Chief Minister and AIMIM members for six hours, Congress members for over five hours, and BJP for over two hours. The Speaker, P Srinivas Reddy, adjourned the House after passing the Appropriation Bill at 5 pm on Sunday.

The Legislative Affairs Minister said that even though there were less opposition members in the House, the government never tried to bulldoze. He expressed displeasure over the absence of opposition members when the ministers were giving a reply to the discussion on the demands stating that this shows the interest of the opposition leaders on issues of public importance. He said that a comparison should be drawn on the functioning of the Assembly and Parliament.

The government did not table the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, which is a customary practice. The report is placed on the last day of the budget session of the Assembly. This was raised by the AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi during his speech.