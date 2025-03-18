Assembly nod to 42% BC quota

Hyderabad: In a historic move, the Telangana government passed a bill to increase the Backward Classes (BC) reservation from 27% to 42% in the Assembly on Monday. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy urged Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay, and BJP Legislature Party (BJLP) leader A. Maheshwar Reddy to secure an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, enabling an all-party delegation to advocate for a law in Parliament ensuring the enhanced BC quota.

The Telangana BCs, SCs, and STs (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and Appointments in State Services) Bill, 2025 was introduced by BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar. The bill received unanimous support from all major political parties, including BRS, BJP, AIMIM, and CPI.

During the discussion, CM Revanth Reddy expressed gratitude to all parties for their support and urged them to be part of the delegation meeting Prime Minister Modi and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

“I request Union Ministers Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay, and BJP floor leader to take the responsibility of securing an appointment with PM Modi.

Additionally, we should request Rahul Gandhi to raise this issue in Parliament,” he said. Refuting allegations of inaccurate data in the survey report, the Chief Minister assured that the statistics were entirely accurate and verifiable. He emphasised the collective responsibility of all parties to ensure the BC quota bill is passed in Parliament. “We will not rest until the 42% reservation for BCs is achieved. We remain steadfast in our commitment to the Kamareddy Declaration,” he asserted.

Revanth Reddy recalled that the previous government had proposed a 37% BC reservation, but his administration decided to withdraw that proposal and put forth a revised request for 42% reservation in education, employment, and political representation.

Highlighting the significance of February 4, the Chief Minister noted that the date was being observed as Social Justice Day in recognition of the government’s resolution to enhance the BC quota. After extensive consultations with various stakeholders, the state government introduced this bill to ensure equitable opportunities for BCs. “As the leader of the House, I assure you that I will take proactive measures to achieve 42% BC reservation,” he reaffirmed.