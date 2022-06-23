At last, new Govt Degree College to come up at Shamshabad

Rajendranagar: Following a row between different organisations of Rajendranagar, Shamshabad and Gandipet mandals to get the newly approved Government Degree College in their respective areas, the Commissioner of Collegiate Education released a fresh order clearly specifying the actual location identified for setting-up the institution.

Now the controversy seems largely driven out as the Commissioner of Collegiate Education issued a fresh order and set up a new institution in the Shamshabad mandal.

The Commissioner of Collegiate Education said that the Government Degree College Rajendranagar will be set up in the premises of Zilla Parishad High School, Shamshabad under Ranga Reddy District and will be functional from this academic year itself. Earlier this month, the government issued an order on June 4 regarding sanctioning of the Government Degree College in Rajendranagar without specifying whether the official communication meant Rajendranagar mandal or a constituency.

This led to a row between several organisations from Rajendranagar, Shamshabad and Gandipet mandals of the constituency.

As the order did not specify the name of any of the three mandals and only mentioned of Rajendranagar constituency, the organisations from different mandals were found throwing their hats into the ring as they started hopping around the MLA Rajendranagar only to persuade him to see the new institution will be establish in their respective areas. Confused over the released order, the organisations in Rajendranagar mandal found themselves claiming that the institution was sanctioned specifically for Rajendranagar area as was mentioned in the official communication. They even formed a joint action committee to ensure the setting up in the mandal.

However, the organisations from other mandals such as Shamshabad and Gandipet contested their claim stating that the order was not specifically meant for Rajendranagar mandal but for a suitable place anywhere in the entire Ranjendranagar constituency. Pointing out that several highly esteemed research and academic institutions were already established in the Rajendranagar mandal purview, they demanded that the new Government Degree College should be set up in Shamshabad mandal under Rajendranagar constituency.

Stuck in the controversy, Rajendranagar MLA T Prakash Goud, while interacting with the visiting organisation leaders from all the three mandals, were found walking a fine line and tried to push his weight on a wider consensus before coming up to a conclusion. However, on June 21 the Commissioner of Collegiate Education released an order clearly mentioning that the new Government Degree College Rajendranagar will be set up in Shamshabad under Ranga Reddy District.