ATA hosts grand Dasara celebrations in New Jersey

New Jersey / Hyderabad: In a vibrant display of tradition and community spirit, the American Telugu Association (ATA) organized a grand Dasara celebration at the Royal Albert Palace in Edison, New Jersey. The event drew over 1,200 Telugu-speaking attendees from across the United States, including New York, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, reaffirming the cultural bonds that unite the diaspora.

The festivities began with a traditional Durga Puja, followed by the ceremonial worship of the Jammi tree, where participants exchanged leaves as a symbol of goodwill and victory. ATA regional coordinators Krishna Mohan Mule, Prasad Akula, and Pradeep Reddy Katta warmly welcomed guests and dignitaries, setting the tone for an evening steeped in heritage and celebration.

Among the distinguished attendees was Mahesh Yadav from the Indian Consulate in New York. Spiritual leader Saayidatta Peethadhipathi Raghu Sharma led the Durga Puja rituals, while Rajitha Akula curated the much-admired “Bommala Koluvu” display, showcasing traditional dolls and thematic arrangements.

ATA President Jayant Challa and President-Elect Satish Reddy addressed the gathering, emphasizing the significance of Dasara as a time to initiate new ventures and celebrate triumphs. They also outlined ATA’s upcoming initiatives, including a national convention and the 19th Youth Conference scheduled for July 31 to August 2, 2026.

Organizers acknowledged the contributions of key volunteers, including Pradeep Reddy Katta, Krishna Mohan Mule, Prasad Akula, Santosh Koram, Srikanth Reddy Tummala, and Vilas Reddy Jambula, whose efforts were instrumental in the event’s success. Leaders from Dallas, Philadelphia, Virginia, and Washington also attended, underscoring the pan-American reach of ATA’s cultural mission.

Adding a unique flair to the celebrations were performances by lyricist Kasarla Shyam, known for his award-winning work in the film “Balagam,” and folk singers Relare Ganga and Dandepalli Srinu. Renowned anchor Jhansi Reddy also participated, bringing energy and engagement to the cultural proceedings.

Under the leadership of ATA Women’s Regional Chair Geetha Reddy and Lalitha Mule, the event featured Ramleela enactments, classical and folk dances, music concerts, and vocal performances that captivated audiences and celebrated Telugu artistry.