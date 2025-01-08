Attack coordinated by Congress, police

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader and former MLC K Ramchandra Rao said that his party sees that the attack on the BJP state headquarters by Youth Congress workers as a “coordinated act by the Congress and police”.

“Congress workers brought iron rods and stones in front of the police without any intervention. During the attack, BJP state general secretary Kasam Venkateswarlu, OBC Morcha state president Anand Goud, and party worker Nandu were injured. When the attack was carried out by Congress workers, it is unjust for the police to arrest BJP Yuva Morcha workers. We demand the registration of non-bailable cases against those involved in the attack, along with appropriate action”, he demanded.