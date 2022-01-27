Attack on Arvind's convoy: Vijayashanti targets govt

Hyderabad: Stating that the party was getting strengthened with each passing day in Telangana, BJP leader Vijayashanti on Wednesday alleged that the TRS government was resorting to attacks on the party workers as it is not able to digest growth of saffron party.

Referring to the recent attack on the convoy of MP Arvind allegedly by TRS activists, she said that it was shameful, claiming that those from Nizamabad were involved when he was going to launch development works taken up with MP funds. She wondered if there was law and order in the State. "There is no need for existence of police if they can't provide security to an MP".

She alleged that the police had become a mute spectators when the party activists were being attacked. The former MP warned the CM that the party would give a befitting reply to the attacks by TRS activists in coming days.