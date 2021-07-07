Awareness drive on cyber crime launched by Cyberabad police

Cyberabad: In a first of its kind initiative, the Cyberabad police on Tuesday launched an awareness programme to educate citizens on cybercrime.

The flagship programme was held at Pottapus Hima Sai Srinidhim gated community in Attapur under Rajendranagar PS. This initiative is being taken up by the police to reach directly to residents of apartments and gated communities.

At the launch, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said "The world is moving at a fast pace. At the same time there is an increase in cybercrimes in every nook and corner.

Many people are losing their hard-earned money to cyber fraudsters every minute. These fraudsters are siphoning off money and cheating innocent people by luring them with sweet talk. It is not due to lack of knowledge, but because of lack of common sense."

"Cyber Awareness Day will be observed every Tuesday. It will be dedicated to create public awareness on cyber crimes in the Cyberabad area. The Police officers will visit communities and interact with people and clear their doubts while also educating them about the menace of cyber crime," added Sajjanar.

The DCP of Traffic SM Vijay Kumar said: "Traditional crime is declining and cyber crime is inclining in 2021. The amount of money the public is losing with cyber crime is far more than regular crimes.

Hence, for the sake of public convenience, they can lodge complaints at any police station in Cyberabad Commissionerate."

He stated that "In all police stations of the commissionerate, a cyber cell has been formed to deal with cyber crimes. The public had to reach out to the cyber crimes PS at Cyberabad Commissionerate earlier.

But from March 23, we are taking cyber complaints at all police stations of the commissionerate."