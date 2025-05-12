Live
- ISRO Chairman Discusses Satellites' Role in Enhancing India's Security and Technological Growth
- Karachi Bakery Faces Protest Over Name Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
- Tom Cruise performs daring rooftop stunt at BFI fellowship celebration in London
- Muslim religious leader hails 'Operation Sindoor', slams Pak for 'spreading poison' in name of Islam
- Delhi L-G slams previous AAP govt for ignoring his solar energy tips
- Surviving India's wrath: Tough road ahead for Pakistan
- Green energy push: Delhi CM highlights 5-fold increase in incentive to instal solar power units
- PVR Inox reports over Rs 125 crore loss in Q4 as revenue falls 27 pc
- Marvellous ambassador for Indian cricket: Surinder Khanna lauds 'once in a generation' Kohli after Test retirement
- Google I/O 2025 Set for May 20: Android 16, Gemini AI, and XR Innovations in Focus
Awareness event held on World Lupus Day
Hyderabad: In observance of World Lupus Day, the Department of DVL at Osmania General Hospital organised a comprehensive awareness rally and seminar...
Hyderabad: In observance of World Lupus Day, the Department of DVL at Osmania General Hospital organised a comprehensive awareness rally and seminar to promote understanding about lupus and the precautions necessary to manage the condition effectively.
The awareness rally, led by Medical Superintendent Dr Rakesh Kumar Sahay, began from the Superintendent’s Office and proceeded to the casualty block. Information about lupus, its symptoms, and preventive measures was communicated in both Telugu and English by students and faculty members, ensuring accessibility to a diverse audience.
The event concluded with a seminar held in the DVL Department by 12:30 pm. Attendees were encouraged to spread the awareness further by sharing the information with at least ten others, thereby creating a ripple effect in the community.
The overarching goal was to promote healthy skin, a healthy body, and a healthier nation.
It featured enthusiastic participation from faculty and students of the DVL (Dr Bhumesh, Dr Sudeer, Dr Aruna and all the asst professors), General Medicine (Dr Premsagar HOD and his team), Nephrology departments and Hospital administration (Dr Jayakrishna Dr Rafi, Dr Kavitha and team) as well as various Heads of Departments. Participants raised awareness through impactful slogans and educational messaging.