Awareness event held on World Lupus Day

Hyderabad: In observance of World Lupus Day, the Department of DVL at Osmania General Hospital organised a comprehensive awareness rally and seminar to promote understanding about lupus and the precautions necessary to manage the condition effectively.

The awareness rally, led by Medical Superintendent Dr Rakesh Kumar Sahay, began from the Superintendent’s Office and proceeded to the casualty block. Information about lupus, its symptoms, and preventive measures was communicated in both Telugu and English by students and faculty members, ensuring accessibility to a diverse audience.

The event concluded with a seminar held in the DVL Department by 12:30 pm. Attendees were encouraged to spread the awareness further by sharing the information with at least ten others, thereby creating a ripple effect in the community.

The overarching goal was to promote healthy skin, a healthy body, and a healthier nation.

It featured enthusiastic participation from faculty and students of the DVL (Dr Bhumesh, Dr Sudeer, Dr Aruna and all the asst professors), General Medicine (Dr Premsagar HOD and his team), Nephrology departments and Hospital administration (Dr Jayakrishna Dr Rafi, Dr Kavitha and team) as well as various Heads of Departments. Participants raised awareness through impactful slogans and educational messaging.