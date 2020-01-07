Awareness spread on child safety

Lakdikapul: Hyderabad District DEO B Venkatanarsamma organised an awareness programme for the heads of private, unaided recognised schools on school safety and POCSO Act.

The programme was presented by Chiluka Uma Rani, a national ICT awardee and state resource person. The campaign covered online data entries, child safety in schools and SSC public examinations in March 2020.

In this connection, Venkatanasamma stressed on the importance of online entry of student particulars, creation of a safe environment in schools for learning enhancement and steps to be taken to improve the standards in schools.

Around 80 per cent of the total students in Hyderabad district are from private schools. As such, the government is sending practice papers even to private school managements to strengthen education in their schools.