Bagh Lingampally: Bharat Balotsav held on grand note

Bagh Lingampally: Bharat Arts Academy and ABC Foundation jointly organised children's cultural programme "Bharat Balotsav" here at Sundaraiah Vignana Kendram on Wednesday.

As part of the cultural programme, 189 artists performed dances in various traditional and folklore styles, musical plays and painting. Dance performances in Kuchipudi, Bharat Natyam and other traditional dance styles captivated audience. TRS official spokesperson and MP Dr S Venugopal was the chief guest of the programme.

Praising the artists for their amazing performance, Dr Venugopal said that traditional dances of India have gained international recognition and fame. BC commission chairman BS Ramulu congratulated Bharat Arts Academy and ABC Foundation for organising the event to encourage and provide opportunity to artists. Such events would attract future generations towards Indian arts, he said.

Bharat Art Academy president Lion Lalitha Rao, ABC Foundation president Lion KV Ramana Rao, BC commission members V Krishnamohan, Police Housing Corporation chairman K Damodhar Gupta, Dr Vaddepally Krishna, Dr Pasumarthi Sheshu Babu, Kuchipudi master CH Narayana, Uppala Rajyalakshmi, B Shiva Kumar, K Rajeshwar Rao, Jabardasth fame Rocking Rakesh, Tummalapalli Ramasatyanarayana and others attended the programme.