Bagh Lingampally: Rythu Sangham dubs Centre anti-farmer

Bagh Lingampally: General secretary of Telangana Rythu Sangham, Sagar called upon farmers of the state to participate in 'Grameen Bharat Bandh,' a protest against anti-farmer policies of Central government organised by the state committee in response to All India Kisan Sabha to be held on January 8, in large numbers and make it successful. He was speaking at a workshop organised by Telangana Rythu Sangham here at Sundariah Vignana Kendram on Thursday.

Addressing the workshop, Sagar said that as part of protest, meetings, conferences and rallies would be held at all district and mandal headquarters till December 31. Emails and letters would be sent to Telangana State CM and President from January 1 to 5. Motor bike rallies would be organised to raise awareness on the farmers' issues and Bharath Bandh programme on January 6 and 7.

Sagar criticized Modi government for not keeping their promise made to farmers that 50 per cent of farmers' investment would be added to minimum support prices of agricultural produce, while announcing MSPs. He said that about 13,000 farmers had committed suicides due to unfriendly farmer policies of the central government.

He demanded that the Central government enact a law similar to the one by Kerala state government regarding support prices. He further sought proper implementation of 2013 land acquisition act, allocation of adequate funds to rural employment scheme, and ensure that 200 days of employment was provided to rural labour. Sagar opposed India signing regional agreements as it would affect the local dairy farmers.

President of Telangana Rythu Sangham P Janga Reddy, vice presidents Sarampalli Malla Reddy, Nandyala Narsimha Reddy, joint secretary G Chandra Reddy, Shoban Naik, Lakshmi and others participated in the workshop.