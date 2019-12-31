Bagh Lingampally: Walkers Club celebrates 25 yrs

Bagh Lingampally: A programme was held to celebrate 25th year of Walkers' Club of Hyderabad Central, at Sundaraiah Park, Bagh Lingampally, on Monday. Musheerabad MLA Muta Gopal was invited as the chief guest of the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA lauded the services provided by the club for preservation of health. Emphasising on the need for regular exercise, he said that daily walking for an hour helps in keeping one healthy. He congratulated the club for organising free health camps regularly at the park.

He assured club members to address any problems in the park if they were brought to his notice. Later, organisers of the programme felicitated MLA Muta Gopal, BJP state president Dr K Lakshman, local corporator V Srinivas Reddy and former club presidents.

Club President B Shankar Rao, general secretary R Santhosh Goud, treasurer G Lakshmi Reddy, vice president Buttu, former president M Damodhar Reddy, Kanduri Krishna, Rajendraprasad Goud, V Nagabhushanam, S Muralikrisna, S Shailanta Mohan, A Srinivas Reddy, Ramalingeshwar Rao and others were present on the occasion.