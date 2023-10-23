Bahadurpura constituency: Buoyed by RaGa’s bus yatra success, Cong candidate optimistic of victory

Hyderabad: Buoyed by the success of Rahul Gandhi’s bus yatra in the State, Bahadurpura party nominee Rajesh Kumar Pulipati is hopeful of win. One of the big Assembly segments of the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, it has 263 polling booths with over three lakh voters.



An advocate hailing from the Padmashali community (BC-B), Kumar has been lending his ear to problems of the constituency and increased efforts to reach out to the maximum voters. Alleging the incumbent, Mohammad Moazam Khan, remains out of bounds to voters, he felt this aspect will turn favourable to him. After filing nomination, he will intensify door-to-door campaign while explaining the six guarantees targeting youth and women.

“There are six divisions in this segment, but Khan has barely visited each of these twice a year during his tenure. This was one reason for the lowest voter turnouts in 2018 of just over 50 per cent. I have been part of the party voter awareness programmes. If we are able to tap this and make most constituents vote, not only the percentage will increase, but also other parties, including the Congress will get votes,” explains Kumar, who is the convener of the TPCC Election Commission Co-ordination Committee.

The Bahadurpura leader who is set to intensify the campaign will be coming up with the constituency’s manifesto, besides highlighting the six guarantees. After receiving complaints of various issues from voters, he will be compiling them to suit local demands.

“As I had contested the municipal elections from Ramnaspura division I am well aware of people’s issues. I have already started meeting people door-to-door and taking into confidence senior leaders and community groups for seeking support. Since there is a Congress wave my winning chances go up,” affirmed Kumar.