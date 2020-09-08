Bahubali actor Prabhas shows love for wild; donates 2 crore for forest growth

Hyderabad: Noted Tollywood actor Prabhas has adopted a reserve forest on the outskirts of Hyderabad and handed over Rs 2 crore to the forest officials for the development of the reserve forest, spread in 1,650 acres.



Prabhas along with the State Forest Minister A Indra Karan Reddy and TRS MP J Santosh Kumar, brain behind the Green India Challenge, laid foundation stone for the development of urban forest park in the Khajipalli reserve forest near Dundigal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Monday. The Forest department will convert a small portion of the reserve forest into an urban forest park while the rest of the forest would be a conservation zone. The Forest department will fence the entire 1,650 acres and immediately start the works. Park gate, a see-through wall, walking track, view point, gazebo and a medicinal plant centre would be constructed in the first phase. All the steps to prevent the encroachment of forest land are also being taken by the Forest Department.