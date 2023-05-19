Ban corporate schools, colleges: Balala Hakkula Sangam

Hyderabad: The BalalaHakkula Sangam on Thursday demanded the State government ban corporate educational institutions.



BHS president Dr G Krishnaiah accused the corporate institutions of causing extreme physical and mental stress in students resulting in suicides. He alleged that private schools and colleges managers were harassing students; the government should act tough against them, he demanded. The BHS leader criticised the government policies of making tough statements of taking stringent action only when some untoward incident take place in schools; later, not bothering once situation turns normal. The BHSS wanted recognition to colleges cancelled when incidents of ragging and suicides are reported from their campuses. “Slap non-bailable cases under attempt to murder against the managements”, it said.

The BHSS leader advised parents to do self-introspection while forcing their children to get admission in corporate colleges. Parents should keep an eye on behaviour of their children and counsel them when needed. BHSS State general secretary Injamuri Raghunath complained about the quality of food served in KGBVs and Gurukul schools.”Students lack basic amenities like toilets:. He charged that access to education in Telangana goes beyond the reach of SCs, STs, BCs and other poor. He demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to pay special attention to the education sector.